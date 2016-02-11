* Q4 revenue rises 2.8 pct; profit down 16 pct
By Alastair Sharp
TORONTO, Feb 11 Telus Corp, one of
Canada's three big telecom providers, reported a 16 percent drop
in fourth-quarter profit on Thursday, hurt by increased wireless
competition and sagging demand, partly due to economic weakness
in the oil-producing province of Alberta.
But the company said it was expecting earnings growth of
between 3 percent and 6 percent for both its wireless and
fixed-line units in 2016 and planned to increase its dividend
payout by 10 percent, likely split between rises in May and
November.
Shares in the Vancouver-based company were down 1.2 percent
at C$39.37 in early afternoon trade.
Telus said it would increase capital expenditures by 3
percent to C$2.65 billion this year, after spending heavily in
the fourth quarter to improve and expand its broadband network.
"We can afford to make these investments, we've got a strong
balance sheet and I think it's a smart use of our ability to
absorb leverage," Telus Chief Executive Officer Darren Entwistle
said on a conference call with analysts.
Telus, which competes for wireless customers across the
country against Rogers Communications Inc and BCE Inc
, said it added 62,000 net postpaid wireless customers,
a key metric, 56,000 fewer than a year ago.
An average Telus wireless customer paid C$63.74 a month in
the fourth quarter for service, a 0.6 percent increase from a
year earlier.
The decrease reflects the economic slowdown, particularly in
Alberta, increased competition, and higher handset prices
causing slower demand, Telus said.
In the same period, market leader Rogers said it added
31,000 such customers and BCE signed up 91,000, with both
companies noting intensifying competition.
RBC Capital Markets analyst Drew McReynolds wrote in a note
that the results and guidance point to "revenue headwinds but
stronger margins."
Telus also competes against Shaw Communications Inc
for landline Internet, television and telephone
subscribers in Western Canada.
Shaw will soon add wireless services to its offerings after
agreeing to pay C$1.6 billion to buy Wind Mobile.
Telus added 22,000 Internet connections and 25,000 TV
subscriptions in the quarter.
Fourth-quarter net income fell to C$261 million ($186.58
million), or 44 Canadian cents per share, from C$312 million, or
51 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose 2.8 percent to C$3.22 billion.
Excluding one-time items including costs associated with a
sharp reduction in staff, the company earned 54 Canadian cents
per share.
($1 = 1.3989 Canadian dollars)
(Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru and Alistair Sharp in
Toronto; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta and Alan Crosby)