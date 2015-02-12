Feb 12 Telus Corp , one of Canada's
largest telecommunications companies, reported an 8 percent rise
in quarterly profit, helped by higher revenue in both its
wireless and wireline businesses.
The company's net income rose to C$312 million ($248
million), or 51 Canadian cents per share, for the fourth quarter
ended Dec. 31 from C$290 million, or 46 Canadian cents per
share, a year earlier.
The Vancouver-based company's total operating revenue rose
6.1 percent to C$3.13 billion.
($1 = 1.2565 Canadian dollars)
(Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru; Editing by Don
Sebastian)