May 7 Telus Corp , one of Canada's
three dominant telecommunications companies, reported a 10
percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by higher revenue from
both its wireless and wireline businesses.
The company's net income rose to C$415 million ($344.1
million), or 68 Canadian cents per share, for the first quarter
ended March 31, from C$377 million, or 60 Canadian cents per
share, a year earlier.
The Vancouver-based company's total operating revenue rose
nearly 5 percent to C$3.03 billion.
($1 = C$1.2059)
