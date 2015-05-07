May 7 Telus Corp , one of Canada's three dominant telecommunications companies, reported a 10 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by higher revenue from both its wireless and wireline businesses.

The company's net income rose to C$415 million ($344.1 million), or 68 Canadian cents per share, for the first quarter ended March 31, from C$377 million, or 60 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

The Vancouver-based company's total operating revenue rose nearly 5 percent to C$3.03 billion. ($1 = C$1.2059) (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)