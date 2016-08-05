(Adds details from conference call, analyst comment, share
move)
By Alastair Sharp
TORONTO Aug 5 Telus Corp , one of
Canada's three biggest telecommunications companies, on Friday
reported surprisingly strong wireless subscriber growth and
raised the low end of its profit outlook, helping push its
shares higher.
The company's second-quarter results, which included higher
earnings, rounded out a strong quarter for wireless growth
across the industry. Vancouver-based Telus bounced back from a
slow start to the year, brushing off weakness in the oil-rich
province of Alberta, one of its primary markets, caused by lower
crude prices and the aftermath of a major wildfire.
"Let's go out and see if we can leverage this crisis because
one of the things our technology should be able to deliver for
business customers is greater business efficiency and workforce
productivity," Telus Chief Executive Officer Darren Entwistle
said on a call with analysts.
Telus said it added 61,000 net postpaid wireless customers
in the quarter, lower than the 76,000 who signed up a year
earlier but much higher than the 8,000 in the first quarter.
In the same period, market leader Rogers Communications Inc
added 65,000 such customers, and BCE Inc,
Telus' network-sharing partner, signed almost 70,000.
RBC Capital Markets analyst Drew McReynolds wrote in a note
that Telus' operational results should "ease fears around growth
and execution" and that the robust wireless subscriber growth
was a positive surprise.
The company's shares were up 2.4 percent at C$43.63 in
afternoon trading.
Telus also competes with Shaw Communications Inc
for landline internet, television and telephone subscribers in
Western Canada, while Shaw also recently added wireless to its
offering via its purchase of Wind Mobile.
Telus said it expected to spend more this year than earlier
projected as it builds out an upgraded fiber-optic fixed-line
network.
The company raised the low end of its full-year consolidated
revenue forecast to C$12.78 billion ($9.82 billion) from C$12.75
billion. It maintained the high end at C$12.88 billion.
Telus said operating expenses fell 1.1 percent to C$2.46
billion.
The company's restructuring and other costs fell 61 percent,
while its income tax dropped nearly 16 percent.
Net income for Telus rose to C$416 million, or 70 Canadian
cents per share, from C$341 million, or 56 Canadian cents per
share, a year earlier.
Analysts on average had expected earnings of 69 Canadian
cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Operating revenue rose to C$3.15 billion from C$3.10
billion. Analysts had expected C$3.20 billion.
($1 = 1.30 Canadian dollars)
(Additional reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru;
Editing by Maju Samuel and Lisa Von Ahn)