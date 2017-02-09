Feb 9 Telus Corp, one of Canada's three big telecommunications companies, reported a 67 percent fall in quarterly profit due to restructuring charges.

The company's net income fell to C$87 million ($66.31 million), or 14 Canadian cents per share, for the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from C$261 million, or 44 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

The company recorded restructuring and other charges of C$255 million in the fourth quarter compared with C$72 million a year earlier.

Vancouver-based Telus, which competes with Rogers Communications Inc and BCE Inc, said operating revenue rose to C$3.31 billion from C$3.22 billion. ($1 = 1.3120 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Komal Khettry in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)