BRIEF-Heico Corp acquires composites manufacturer Carbon by Design
* Heico stated that it expects acquisition to be accretive to its earnings within first year following acquisition
May 11 Telus Corp, one of Canada's three big telecommunications companies, reported a 16.7 percent rise in quarterly profit on Thursday, as it added more wireless customers.
The company's net income rose to C$441 million ($321.1 million), or 73 Canadian cents per share in the first quarter ended March 31, from C$378 million, or 64 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.
Vancouver-based Telus, which competes with Rogers Communications Inc and BCE Inc, said operating revenue rose to C$3.20 billion from C$3.11 billion. ($1 = 1.3734 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by John Benny in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)
DUESSELDORF, June 20 Bayer's chief executive said talks with the EU Commission over the antitrust scrutiny of the German drugmaker's planned takeover of U.S. seeds maker Monsanto were "very good and constructive", confirming a target to wrap up the deal by year-end.