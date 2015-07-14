July 13 Digital Realty Trust Inc, a real estate investment trust that rents out space to companies for setting up data centers, said it would buy Telx Group Inc from its private equity owners in a deal valued at about $1.89 billion.

Digital Realty said the acquisition is expected to double its footprint in the rapidly-growing colocation business.

The transaction is expected to close later in the year and add to 2016 results, the company said.

Telx is owned by ABRY Partners and Berkshire Partners.

(Reporting By Lehar Maan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)