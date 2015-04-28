Telx Group Inc, a private equity-owned provider of data centres and network solutions to companies, is exploring a sale that could value it at around $2 billion, including debt, according to people familiar with the matter.

Telx's owners, ABRY Partners LLC and Berkshire Partners LLC, have interviewed investment banks in recent weeks to appoint financial advisers that will help run an auction for the company, the people said on Monday.

The sources asked not to be identified because the deliberations are confidential. Telx and ABRY Partners representatives did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Berkshire Partners declined to comment.

U.S. businesses' burgeoning demand for data and video is fuelling a revival in fibre optic services and data centres. New York-based Telx manages 1.3 million square feet of data centre space and more than 50,000 network connections.

The company owns 20 data centres, including three major ones in New York City. Its customers range from small businesses that only need half of a cabinet in data centres to global companies requiring a full-floor lease.

Telx is just the latest data centre company to hit the auction block. Zayo Group Holdings ZAYO.O bought data centre company Latysis in February for $675 million, while AT&T has been pursuing a sale of its data centres worth $2 billion.

Earlier on Monday, Lightower Fiber Networks, a fibre company that is also owned by Berkshire Partners and ABRY partners, bought Fibertech Networks from Court Square Networks for $1.9 billion.

