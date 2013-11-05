BRIEF-PIMCO says Bill Gross, PIMCO have reached settlement of lawsuit filed by Gross in Oct 2015
* PIMCO - Bill Gross and Pacific Investment Management Company LLC have reached a settlement of lawsuit filed by Gross in October 2015
SINGAPORE Nov 5 Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings Private Ltd has named Cheng Wai Keung, who is also the managing director of high-end property developer Wing Tai Holdings, as deputy chairman of its board.
Cheng, who has been a non-executive director on Temasek's board since September 2011, has also served on the boards of several Temasek-linked companies including Neptune Orient Lines , Temasek said in a statement on Tuesday.
The move comes after recent high profile changes to its board including the appointment of Lim Boon Heng as its chairman and bringing in former World Bank president Robert Zoellick as a board member.
Temasek, which is fully owned by the Singapore government, manages a portfolio of about $170 billion, with stakes in Standard Chartered, major Chinese banks and Singapore Telecommunications Ltd. (Reporting by Saeed Azhar; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
FRANKFURT, March 27 German utility E.ON plans to issue bonds worth up to 3 billion euros ($3.26 billion) this year, returning to the market after an eight-year absence, its chief executive told German daily Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung.
NEW YORK, March 27 Pimco co-founder Bill Gross has settled his lawsuit against his former employer for just over $81 million, CNBC reported Monday, citing sources.