SINGAPORE, July 17 Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings will sell a total of $1.7 billion in 10.5-year and 30-year bonds at yields slightly below its initial guidance.

Temasek will sell $1.2 billion in 10.5-year bonds priced at a yield to maturity of 2.466 percent per annum, which is a spread of 100 basis points over 10-year benchmark U.S. Treasuries, the Singapore sovereign investor said in a statement.

It will also sell $500 million in 30-year bonds priced at a yield to maturity of 3.502 percent, which is a spread of 95 basis points over 30-year benchmark U.S. government bond.

The managers of the Temasek bond issue had earlier guided that the bonds would be priced at 105 basis points over Treasuries.

The bonds, rated AAA by Standard & Poor's and Moody's, will be issued under Temasek Financial's $10 billion global medium term note programme. (Reporting by Kevin Lim; Editing by Richard Pullin)