SINGAPORE Feb 23 Singapore state investor
Temasek Holdings said it plans to launch benchmark 6-year and
12-year euro-denominated bonds under its $15 billion guaranteed
global medium term note programme.
The net proceeds from the bonds will be used by Temasek and
its investment holding companies for their ordinary course of
business, it said in a statement.
Teamsek, which manages a portfolio of S$266 billion ($189
billion) of mostly stakes in large Asian companies, had total
outstanding bonds of $9.1 billion, according to its website.
($1 = 1.4065 Singapore dollars)
(Reporting by Saeed Azhar; Editing by Alexander Smith)