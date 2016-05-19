SINGAPORE May 19 Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings said on Thursday it remains open to a retail bond offering in due course as it welcomed new retail market rules announced by the central bank and the Singapore Exchange (SGX).

The Singapore Exchange earlier said it was increasing the range of bonds available to retail investors under a new regulatory framework which will enable retail investors to buy wholesale bonds initially offered to institutions and accredited investors, in denominations as small as S$1,000, six months after the bonds are listed on SGX. (Reporting by Saeed Azhar; Editing by Greg Mahlich)