BRIEF-Bahrain's Arab Insurance appoints Saed Al Bahhar Al Shehhi as chairman
* Vice-chairman Saed Al Bahhar Al Shehhi appointed as new chairman Source: (http://bit.ly/2szqP4s) Further company coverage: )
HONG KONG/SINGAPORE Nov 16 Singapore wealth fund Temasek Holdings Pte Ltd bought about one third of the China Construction Bank Corp shares offloaded by Bank of America Corp, a person familiar with the matter said on Wednesday
The remaining shares were bought by a group of Chinese institutional investors, the person added.
BofA sold most of its remaining stake in CCB on Monday for $6.6 billion in cash to help boost its capital levels.
Temasek and Bank of America spokesmen declined to comment.
SHANGHAI, June 14 Hong Kong shares were little changed on Wednesday, lagging a record run in Wall Street, as investors waited for more clues from the Federal Reserve on future U.S. policy after an expected interest rate rise later in the day.