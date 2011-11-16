* Consortium of Chinese firms bought the rest -source

* Temasek already owned 8.1 pct of CCB's HK-listed shares

* BofA first bought stake in CCB in 2005

* CCB HK-listed shares down 0.7 pct; beating main board (Adds details)

By Kelvin Soh

HONG KONG, Nov 16 Singapore wealth fund Temasek Holdings Pte Ltd bought about one third of the China Construction Bank Corp shares offloaded by Bank of America Corp, a person familiar with the matter said on Wednesday

The remaining shares were bought by a group of Chinese institutional investors, the person added. Before this latest buy, Temasek already owned about 8.1 percent of CCB's Hong Kong-listed shares, according to numbers from the Hong Kong stock exchange.

BofA sold most of its remaining stake in CCB on Monday for $6.6 billion in cash to help boost its capital levels. BofA first bought a stake in CCB in 2005 to cement its strategic relationship with the Chinese bank and give it a stake in the fast-growing Asian economy.

Temasek and Bank of America spokesmen declined to comment. CCB said in a statement issued late on Tuesday that Temasek still sought to raise its stake in the Chinese lender, citing its president Zhang Jianguo.

This is the second time Temasek has bought CCB shares from BofA since August, when the U.S. lender halved its holding in the Chinese state-owned bank. Temasek paid up to HK$4.94 a share for the buy in August, according to a filing with the Hong Kong bourse at that time.

Goldman Sachs, UBS and RBS were among the Western financial groups that bought into China's banks around 2006. In most cases, the deals involved purchasing pre-IPO stakes in the banks before they were floated on the Hong Kong and Shanghai stock exchanges. (Additional reporting by Harry Suhartono in Singapore; Editing by Ken Wills)