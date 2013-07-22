SINGAPORE, July 22 Singapore state investor
Temasek Holdings Pte Ltd said it has named Lim Boon Heng as its
next chairman, giving the non-executive role to a former
government minister as the firm's long-serving chairman retires
next month.
Lim joined Temasek's board a year ago and will
replace S. Dhanabalan, who will retire on Aug. 1. Dhanabalan
turns 76 next month and has held the chair for 17 years.
The reshuffle will have little impact on day-to-day
operations because the chairman is less influential than the
chief executive in the running of Temasek. Ho Ching, the wife of
Singapore's prime minister, has been chief executive since 2004.
Temasek, a major global investor with stakes in Standard
Chartered Bank Plc and large Chinese banks, reported an
8.6 percent rise in its portfolio size to a record S$215 billion
($170 billion) in its last financial year that ended in March,
helped by a rebound in Asian shares.
Dhanabalan, a former chairman of Singapore Airlines Ltd
and of DBS Group Holdings Ltd, Southeast
Asia's biggest bank, had expressed his desire to retire for some
time, people familiar with the matter said.
Lim was a government minister from 2001 to 2011 and is a
former chairman of the People's Action Party that has ruled
Singapore since independence in 1965.
Lim, also a former unionist with the National Trades Union
Congress (NTUC), was described as "friendly and unassuming" by
Gerry de Silva, head of group corporate affairs at Hong Leong
Group, who spoke in a personal capacity.
"He was very passionate about creating jobs and improving
the lot of workers in his NTUC days and worked hard for an
active ageing population," said de Silva. "He remains very
active in church today."
($1 = 1.2649 Singapore dollars)
(Reporting by Saeed Azhar, John O'Callaghan and Kevin Lim;
Editing by Chris Gallagher)