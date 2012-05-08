By Stephen Aldred and Durba Ghosh
HONG KONG/BANGALORE May 7 Singapore state
investor Temasek Holdings and Asia-based private equity
firm RRJ Capital have agreed to invest $468 million in Cheniere
Energy to help the U.S. energy firm fund the country's
first liquefied natural gas export plant.
Houston-based Cheniere, which has regulatory approval to
build the project and has been seeking financing before
construction can begin, plans to use the capital to help fund
the proposed LNG export plant in Louisiana, the companies said
in a statement on Monday.
Cheniere has said it planned to build the LNG plant at
Sabine Pass, that would chill cheap U.S. natural gas into a
liquid for shipping overseas, by 2015. It would be the first of
its kind built in the United States in nearly 50 years.
Temasek and RRJ are also in discussion to help Cheniere
market and sell LNG to Asia, the statement said.
"We look forward to working with both Cheniere and RRJ
Capital and others to tap into opportunities in Asia, which are
driven by the energy demand of growing middle income populations
and continued urbanization," Greg Lanham, a Temasek Managing
Director, said in the statement.
Customers across the globe -- from Europe to India to South
Korea -- have signed up for supply from Sabine Pass, bringing
Cheniere closer to securing financial backing. In February,
private equity firm Blackstone Group LP said it would
invest $2 billion in Cheniere Energy Partners to help fund the
plant's construction.
Natural gas in Europe and Asia is up to seven times more
expensive than the United States where record production from
newly developed shale deposits has pushed prices to 10-year
lows.
Low prices have prompted a string of U.S. export proposals
over the past year as producers and developers look to make the
most of higher prices overseas.
Cheniere will use the investment and cash on hand to buy
$500 million of the $2 billion of equity securities to be issued
by Cheniere Energy Partners LP, the investment vehicle
of the LNG project, the statement said.
Cheniere Energy Partners, which owns 100 percent of the
Sabine Pass LNG project, is a master limited partnership (MLP)
run by Cheniere Energy. Cheniere Energy owns 88.8 percent of the
partnership.
Temasek and RRJ Capital will take a combined 19.8 percent
stake in Cheniere Energy Partners, a source close to the deal
told Reuters.