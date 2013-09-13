SINGAPORE, Sept 13 Singapore's state investor Temasek Holdings (Private) Ltd has appointed Wu Yibing, a top executive at the investment arm of China's CITIC Securities, as its China head from Oct. 1.

Wu will replace Ding Wei, who will become Temasek's senior advisory director for China.

Wu is chairman and chief executive officer of Goldstone Investment Co. Ltd., the direct investment arm of CITIC Securities, and president of CITIC Private Equity Funds Management. (Reporting by Saeed Azhar; Editing by Paul Tait)