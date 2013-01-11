(Corrects to say a director instead of the director in paragraph 1)

SINGAPORE Jan 11 A director of energy investments for Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings Pvt Ltd has left the company, according to an email he sent to colleagues on Friday.

Glenn Corrie, who joined Temasek in 2010, wrote in the e-mail, a copy of which was seen by Reuters, that he would be joining Ophir Energy Plc as a commercial director and will be based in London.

"Please be informed I will be leaving Temasek today to join Ophir Energy as commercial director, based in London," Corrie wrote.

Officials with Temasek confirmed Corrie has left the company.

Energy and resources made up about 6 percent of Temasek's investment portfolio at the end of March 2012 and included investments in companies like Mosaic Co, Chesapeake Energy Corp and Clean Energy Fuels Corp.

