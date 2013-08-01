By Denny Thomas and Saeed Azhar
| HONG KONG/SINGAPORE
HONG KONG/SINGAPORE Aug 1 After the collapse of
the DBS deal, the best bet of Singapore sovereign investor
Temasek Holdings to sell its stake in Bank Danamon
Indonesia Tbk PT is to find a Japanese or Chinese bank
keen to expand in Southeast Asia's biggest economy.
After 16 months of negotiations, Singapore's DBS Group
Holdings Ltd decided to drop its bid for Bank Danamon,
killing a $7.2 billion takeover that was set to be Southeast
Asia's biggest bank M&A.
The deal stumbled after Indonesia in May limited single
ownership in domestic banks to 40 percent from 99 percent. DBS
had sought to buy a controlling stake in Indonesia's
sixth-largest lender from Temasek, which owns about 67 percent
in Danamon and a 29 percent stake in DBS.
For foreign investors keen to tap Southeast Asia's booming
economies, gaining a controlling stake is key to make their
investments worthwhile.
Some lenders, however, may be willing to settle for a
minority stake just to get their foot in the door, said Melissa
Ng, a partner at Clifford Chance who specialises in Southeast
Asia M&A deals.
Japanese banks may be among these interested parties. So far
this year, Japanese banks and insurers have launched deals worth
$8.15 billion in Southeast Asia to beat slower growth at home.
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group was among the
bidders interested in buying Temasek's stake in Bank Danamon and
was waiting in the wings up until late last year, sources
familiar with the matter said.
MUFG is unlikely to approach Temasek any time soon as just
this month it made a $5.6 billion bid to buy Thailand's Bank of
Ayudhya Pcl. The Japanese lender, however, may still be
interested in Indonesia, a source with knowledge of MUFG's
strategy said.
"MUFG is very busy right now, though that does not preclude
them from doing anything else," the source said.
MUFG was not immediately available for comment.
Other potential buyers may come from China, where the
government has encouraged banks to expand into regions where
Chinese companies are active.
Chinese energy and resources companies have interests in
Indonesia and among the larger lenders, Industrial and
Commercial Bank of China and China Construction Bank
have shown interest in buying into Southeast Asia,
banking sources said.
Temasek may also be approached by its Malaysian counterpart,
sovereign fund Khazanah Nasional Bhd, which has been
aggressively bidding for stakes in Southeast Asian banks and
insurers, the sources added.
Rivalry, however, may get in the way. "Khazanah doesn't like
to be seen helping Temasek make a huge profit because, they
themselves are a financial investor," a Hong Kong-based
investment banker said.
SELLING SOONER OR LATER
Bank Danamon is one of two non-Singaporean lenders that
Temasek has a majority stake in - the other is a Pakistani bank.
Sources said the Singapore state investor is seeking to exit
from these foreign lenders. In the case of Danamon, Temasek had
wanted to reshuffle its portfolio so that all its exposure to
the Indonesian bank would be through DBS.
"If you look at where Temasek is going and what sort of
stakes they are pursuing, Danamon is a legacy investment. It
doesn't make sense in the new Temasek," said a source familiar
with Temasek's investment policy.
"If someone comes and knocks on the door and says 'would you
consider talking to us', then why not," the source added,
declining to be identified as he was not authorised to talk to
the media.
Temasek's Fullerton Financial Holdings (FFH), which owns the
Danamon stake, said it remains a long-term investor in the
Indonesian lender, signaling that it is no hurry to sell.
"As a long-term investor in financial services, FFH remains
committed to working with all stakeholders in Indonesia to grow
and strengthen Danamon," Tow Heng Tan, board director of FFH,
said in a statement.
Temasek, headed by Ho Ching, the wife of Singapore's prime
minister, Lee Hsien Loong, manages about $170 billion and
financial services accounted for 31 percent of its portfolio at
the end of March.
A Temasek-led vehicle bought a controlling stake in Bank
Danamon in 2003 for an undisclosed price and subsequently
increased its stake to 67.4 percent over the next few years.
($1 = 1.2740 Singapore dollars)
(Additional reporting by Janeman Latul in JAKARTA; Editing by
Miral Fahmy)