SINGAPORE Feb 21 Singapore state investor
Temasek Holdings Pte Ltd has appointed Lucien Wong, a
prominent lawyer in the city-state, as a non-executive director
in a move which banking sources said could put him in the
running to be its next chairman.
Wong, chairman of law firm Allen & Gledhill and a board
member at the Monetary Authority of Singapore, will join the
investor at the start of March, Temasek said in a statement to
Reuters.
Banking sources said his appointment means he could be in
contention to become Temasek's next chairman, with incumbent
Suppiah Dhanabalan expected to retire in the coming year.
Temasek, which manages about S$198 billion ($160 billion),
has made a number of new hires in the past two years including
former UBS chief financial officer John Cryan and
another former top lawyer Dilhan Pillay Sandrasegara.
($1 = 1.2368 Singapore dollars)
