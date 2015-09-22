SINGAPORE, Sept 22 Singapore state investor
Temasek Holdings has committed a total of $65 million along with
other investors in a venture capital fund being raised by
Singapore-based Jungle Ventures, which will put money into about
20 technology startups.
The new fund expects to close at $100 million in funding in
three months. Other investors include the National Research
Foundation of Singapore and family offices.
The fund will invest about $3 million to $6 million in each
company, including any follow-on funding, Anurag Srivastava, a
co-founder at Jungle Ventures, told Reuters.
Jungle Ventures' previous funding round in 2012 saw three
exits, including Twitter Inc's acquisition of Indian
mobile phone marketing start-up ZipDial early this year.
(Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)