SINGAPORE, June 9 Singapore state investor
Temasek Holdings said on Monday that Peter Robert Voser, former
chief executive of Royal Dutch Shell, will join its
board in January 2015.
Voser stepped down as Royal Dutch Shell CEO in December. He
is the second high-profile executive the fund has appointed
since it brought in former World Bank president Robert Zoellick
as a board member last year.
Temasek also said that Robert Ng, chairman of Hong
Kong-based property firm Sino Group, and Bobby Chin, a retired
managing partner of accounting firm KPMG Singapore, will join
its board from Tuesday.
The three appointments will increase Temasek's board to 13
members, it said in the statement.
Temasek, fully owned by the Singapore government, manages a
portfolio of about $170 billion. It holds stakes in Standard
Chartered, major Chinese banks and Singapore
Telecommunications Ltd.
(Reporting by Saeed Azhar; Editing by Miral Fahmy)