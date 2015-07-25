SINGAPORE, July 25 Singapore state investor
Temasek Holdings said on Saturday Chief Executive Ho
Ching, the wife of Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, has decided
to extend her three-month sabbatical until October.
Temasek did not give a reason for the decision by Ho, which
comes amid media speculation that elections could take place in
the city-state this year.
Ho, 62, took leave in mid-April after the death of her
father-in-law, Lee Kuan Yew, Singapore's first prime minister.
Her leave had been due to end this month.
"She will continue with her board duties and specific
stewardship duties," the Temasek statement said.
Temasek is a major global investor with stakes in Standard
Chartered, Chinese banks and Singapore's biggest
companies. It reported this month the value of its portfolio had
jumped by almost a fifth to a record S$266 billion ($197
billion) in the year to March 31, 2015.
It had said Ho would take a three-month sabbatical but the
move was not linked to any plans for her to retire from the post
she has held for more than a decade. There has been some
speculation about the timing of her departure.
Officials said at the state investor's annual review they
expected Ho to return to work this month.
Temasek president Lee Theng Kiat, who has temporarily taken
over Ho's duties, will continue to cover the company's normal
business, the statement said.
Singapore media and online blogs have speculated that the
next general election could be held some time after celebrations
for the 50th anniversary of Singapore's independence in August.
On Friday, an electoral boundaries review committee released
its report on redrawing Singapore's constituencies, signalling
that elections are around the corner.
($1 = 1.3713 Singapore dollars)
(Reporting by Anshuman Daga; Editing by Paul Tait)