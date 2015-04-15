(Adds spokeswoman's comment, background)
By Saeed Azhar
SINGAPORE, April 15 Singapore state investor
Temasek Holdings said Chief Executive Ho Ching is
taking a three-month sabbatical but the move is not linked to
any plans to retire from the post that she has held since 2004.
Temasek did not give a reason for Ho's leave, which comes
after the death in late March of her father-in-law, Lee Kuan
Yew, Singapore's first prime minister.
Ho is the wife of current Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and
was present at all major events alongside her husband during the
one-week mourning period and funeral of the elder Lee, which was
attended by international leaders.
"This is not related to any retirement plans," a Temasek
spokeswoman said.
Lee Theng Kiat, president of Temasek, will temporarily take
over Ho's duties, the company said in a statement on its website
on Wednesday. Ho, who joined Temasek as a director in 2002,
will continue with her board duties.
Temasek is a major global investor with stakes in Standard
Chartered, Chinese banks and Singapore's biggest
companies. It managed about S$223 billion ($163.60 billion) in
assets as of March 31, 2014.
Ho had announced plans to leave in 2009, but her successor,
former BHP Billiton CEO Charles "Chip" Goodyear, quit Temasek
just months after being tapped, citing "strategic differences".
Ho, 62, has continued her current role since then despite
speculation from time to time about the timing of her departure.
Lee Theng Kiat joined Temasek in April 2012 and previously
was president and CEO of Temasek-owned unit ST Telemedia.
($1 = 1.3631 Singapore dollars)
(Additional reporting by Aradhana Aravindan; Editing by
Muralikumar Anantharaman)