HONG KONG, July 14 (IFR) - Temasek Holdings is
planning to meet investors starting next week.
Singapore's state investment holding company will be meeting
investors for a luncheon in Singapore next Monday. DBS and OCBC
are arranging the meetings.
Last week Temasek published its annual results, showing that
its portfolio stood at S$266 billion ($195 billion) as of March
31, up 19 percent from a year ago.
Temasek was last in the market in July 2012, when it issued
a $1.2 billion 2.375 percent 10.5-year bond and a $500 million
3.375 percent 30-year note.
