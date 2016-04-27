(Repeats story published late Tuesday. No change to text.)

* Temasek names Song Hwee, Dilhan as presidents

* Brings sector and market investments teams in new group

* Sovereign wealth fund GIC also made management changes

SINGAPORE, April 26 Singapore's Temasek Holdings said it would combine its sector and market investment teams and named senior executives Chia Song Hwee and Dilhan Pillay Sandrasegara as presidents of its international business.

As part of the reorganisation, Dilhan will take over as head of Americas from Boon Sim, who will leave on May 1, state investor Temasek said in a statement on Tuesday.

Temasek, a major global investor with stakes in Standard Chartered, Chinese banks and Singapore's top companies, managed about S$266 billion ($197 billion) as of March 31, 2015.

Chia and Dilhan have been identified by some bankers as potential candiates to succeed Temasek CEO Ho Ching, who is the wife of Singapore's prime minister Lee Hsien Loong. Ho joined Temasek in 2002 and has been its CEO since 2004.

There has been talk for years about how long Ho would stay at the helm. Temasek said the board looks at succession on an annual basis.

Boon joined Temasek in 2012 from Credit Suisse, where his last role was the Swiss bank's head of global mergers and acquisitions.

"Boon had indicated his desire to relinquish his executive positions since the end of last year for personal and family reasons," a Temasek spokesman said in an email.

The latest reorganisation would give leadership roles to executives who have been driving investment decisions.

"At a strategic level, the changes we're making position the organisation to protect and work the Temasek portfolio, and continue to build capabilities as we grow," said Lee Theng Kiat, CEO of Temasek International.

Earlier this month, Singapore's bigger sovereign investor GIC also reshuffled its management positions.

"The changing macro landscape may have induced them to make a reshuffle," Song Seng Wun, an economist at CIMB Private Bank, said of the GIC and Temasek moves. ($1 = 1.3523 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Saeed Azhar and Anshuman Daga; Editing by Alexander Smith)