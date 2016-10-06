UPDATE 1-Google opens up digital assistant to iPhone
May 17 Alphabet Inc’s Google announced on Wednesday it would make its digital assistant available on Apple Inc’s iPhone, opening up the tool to a key high-end segment of the technology market.
Oct 6 Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings (Pte) Ltd hired veteran Goldman Sachs dealmaker John Vaske as joint head, North America, effective Jan. 16.
Vaske has worked with Goldman Sachs for 28 years and is currently co-chairman of global mergers and acquisitions.
(Reporting by Laharee Chatterjee)
May 17 Alphabet Inc’s Google announced on Wednesday it would make its digital assistant available on Apple Inc’s iPhone, opening up the tool to a key high-end segment of the technology market.
* Works council says extension linked to job safeguards (Adds company confirmation, details on compliance chief, works council demands)