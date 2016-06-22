SINGAPORE, June 22 A unit of Singapore state
investor Temasek Holdings issued on Wednesday $510
million worth of bonds backed by cash flows from 34 private
equity funds.
The bonds, which were subscribed more than eight times, were
aimed at tapping investors in private equity beyond the
traditional base of a select group of wealthy individuals.
Demand came mainly from institutional investors, including
insurance companies, endowment funds and foundations, according
to Azalea Asset Management, a wholly-owned subsidiary of
Temasek. About a third of the bonds were allocated to individual
investors.
"We are actively exploring suitable opportunities for retail
investors to participate in private equity-based products in the
future," said Azalea Chief Executive Officer Margaret Lui said
in a statement.
On offer was a Singapore-dollar denominated bond with an
interest rate of 3.90 percent and a scheduled maturity of three
years, a U.S. dollar bond with a scheduled maturity of five
years and interest rate of 4.65 percent, and two other U.S.
dollar bonds with 10-year maturities and rates of 6.50 percent
and 9.25 percent, respectively.
All tranches have legal final maturities of 10 years. The
first two bonds can be called after three- and five-years.
Credit Suisse and DBS Bank were lead managers for
the bond offerings, while PJT Partners LP/Park Hill Group LLC
was the financial and structuring adviser.
(Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)