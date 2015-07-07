BRIEF-Al Madina for Finance and Investment says CMA approves selling of 17.5 mln treasury shares
May 2 Al Madina For Finance And Investment Co Kscp
(Corrects prime minister's name in paragraph 3)
SINGAPORE, July 7 Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings said Chief Executive Ho Ching will return in her role after her three-month sabbatical ends later this month.
Neil McGregor, a senior managing director at Temasek, said the board looks at succession policies each year, but didn't give any specific details on Ho's long-term plans.
Ho is the wife of current Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong. Ho took leave after the death in late March of her father-in-law, Lee Kuan Yew, Singapore's first prime minister.
Temasek is a major global investor with stakes in Standard Chartered, Chinese banks and Singapore's biggest companies. (Reporting by Anshuman Daga and Saeed Azhar; Editing by Clarence Fernandez and Miral Fahmy)
May 2 Al Madina For Finance And Investment Co Kscp
BEIJING, May 2 The Beijing branches of at least six major Chinese banks have raised interest rates on housing loans for first- and second-home buyers, effective from May 1, six sources with direct knowledge of the hikes told Reuters.