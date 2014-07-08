SINGAPORE, July 8 Singapore state investor
Temasek Holdings Pte Ltd said it would continue to
invest in Chinese financial institutions and it was comfortable
with its holdings in Chinese banks.
"The financial institutions, we believe, have ample
capability to weather the current storm and be able to adjust to
risks they are facing," Wu Yibing, head of China at Temasek,
told reporters after the state investor unveiled its annual
outlook and investment strategy.
"So we remain comfortable with our stakes and we will
continue to invest in the financial institutions because they
are a good proxy for long term growth for the Chinese economy,"
he added.
Temasek, the city-state's second-biggest sovereign investor,
owns a 6 percent stake in China Construction Bank and
a 2 percent stake in Industrial and Commercial Bank of China
. It also has holdings in other banks, including a
stake of just under 18 percent in British bank Standard
Chartered
(Reporting by Anshuman Daga and Saeed Azhar; Editing by Miral
Fahmy)