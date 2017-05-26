HONG KONG May 26 Vertex Holdings, the venture
capital arm of Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings (Pte)
Ltd, expects to raise two separate funds for
investments in Israel and the United States in 2018 after
deploying most of the capital of existing funds there, its chief
executive said on Friday.
The funds will target a size of about $150 million each, the
same size as the existing funds, Kee Lock Chua, group president
and CEO of Vertex, told Reuters in an interview.
"The funds will be about the same size, give or take 20
percent," Chua said on the sidelines of the China Private Equity
Summit.
Besides the Israel and U.S. funds, Vertex also has a $250
million China-focused venture capital fund and another targeting
India and Southeast Asia with $200 million, as well as a global
healthcare fund. Temasek invests in each of the funds, which
also take money from outside investors.
(Reporting by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Muralikumar
Anantharaman)