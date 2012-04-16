HONG KONG, April 16 Temasek Holdings
has agreed to buy $2.3 billion worth of shares in China's
Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, the Singapore
state investor said on Monday, giving it a 5.3 percent stake in
the world's largest bank by market value.
Goldman Sachs sold the $2.5 billion block of shares,
continuing with its plan to reduce its stake in the bank. After
the sale, Goldman will have roughly $3 billion of ICBC shares
remaining.
Goldman sold the Hong Kong traded shares of ICBC at HK$5.05
each, or a 3.1 percent discount to Friday's closing price. The
other, roughly $200 million worth of shares were sold to other
institutional investors, according to a source.
Temasek's purchase of the stake gives the $160 billion state
investor exposure to three of China's Big Four banks.