HONG KONG, June 28 Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings Ltd has increased its stake in Industrial & Commercial Bank of China, according to a Hong Kong stock exchange statement.

Temasek raised its stake in ICBC to 8.07 percent with the purchase of 126 million shares at an average price of HK$4.602, paying a total of around HK$580 million ($75 million).

Temasek has continued to accumulate a position in ICBC even as Goldman Sachs exited.

Goldman sold the last portion of its ICBC stake in May, ending a seven-year relationship as it boosted its balance sheet ahead of new capital requirements. The New York-based investment bank raised $2.5 billion from a partial selldown of ICBC in April 2012, most of which was bought by Temasek.

The statement was dated June 27.