BRIEF-Hulic Reit acquires trusted beneficial rights of 3 properties for 12,000 mln yen
* Says it has acquired trusted beneficial rights of three properties in Tokyo, Japan, for 12,000 million yen in all
HONG KONG, June 28 Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings Ltd has increased its stake in Industrial & Commercial Bank of China, according to a Hong Kong stock exchange statement.
Temasek raised its stake in ICBC to 8.07 percent with the purchase of 126 million shares at an average price of HK$4.602, paying a total of around HK$580 million ($75 million).
Temasek has continued to accumulate a position in ICBC even as Goldman Sachs exited.
Goldman sold the last portion of its ICBC stake in May, ending a seven-year relationship as it boosted its balance sheet ahead of new capital requirements. The New York-based investment bank raised $2.5 billion from a partial selldown of ICBC in April 2012, most of which was bought by Temasek.
The statement was dated June 27.
* Polish state-run bank BOS reports FY 2016 net loss of 60.1 million zlotys ($15.24 million) versus loss of 51.1 million zlotys a year ago