US STOCKS-Futures down as tech rout continues
June 12 U.S. stock index futures were lower on Monday, with Nasdaq futures taking the biggest hit as investors locked in gains on the richly-valued technology sector.
Feb 7 Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings is selling 1.38 percent stake in India's No. 2 lender ICICI Bank in a deal to raise up to $303 million, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters on Tuesday.
Temasek held 39.83 million shares of ICICI Bank, or 3.46 percent, as of end-September, via its unit Allamanda, according to Thomson Reuters data.
ICICI Bank shares are being sold in the range of 924 rupees to 937.75 rupees each and Goldman Sachs is the sole bookrunner, the term sheet showed.
ICICI Bank shares closed up 1.1 percent at 937.75 rupees on Tuesday.
ICICI Bank and Temasek declined to comment.
Jun 12 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.11 percent on Monday compared with 6.13 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 6.03 percent on Monday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below.