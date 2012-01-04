SINGAPORE Jan 4 Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings said on Wednesday it has hired former UBS chief financial officer, John Cryan, as president, Europe from Jan 1.

The hiring may be a sign that Temasek, like other sovereign investors, could be looking at distressed assets in Europe, a region in which it has limited exposure.

"John Cryan adds depth to our bench strength, bringing with him considerable experience and capabilities to our senior leadership focus on markets," a Temasek spokeswoman told Reuters.

Cryan, a veteran dealmaker, became UBS CFO in late 2008 at the height of the financial crisis when the Swiss bank was reeling from billions of dollars of losses stemming from the collapse of the subprime mortgage market in the United States.

He left UBS in May 2011. (Reporting by Saeed Azhar; Editing by Kevin Lim)