By Saeed Azhar

SINGAPORE, Jan 4 Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings has hired former UBS CFO, John Cryan, as its European president, a newly created role that shows the sovereign investor is turning its focus to the battered region.

Cryan, an M&A veteran who was also the former global head of the financial institutions group at UBS, is the second high profile investment banker picked by Temasek in the last two years, hiring former Bank of America CFO Greg Curl in 2010.

Temasek's CEO Ho Ching, the wife of Singapore's prime minister, has been beefing up the firm's management team, bringing in a new team of investment bankers to oversee the fund's strategy.

Cryan's appointment comes amid the reshuffle, as a number of senior executives move to funds linked to the state investor or have left the company.

Temasek has very little exposure to Europe, as its largest investment there is Standard Chartered, a bank that does the majority of its business in Asia.

"John Cryan adds depth to our bench strength, bringing with him considerable experience and capabilities to our senior leadership focus on markets," a Temasek spokeswoman told Reuters.

Cryan became UBS CFO in late 2008 at the height of the financial crisis when the Swiss bank was reeling from billions of dollars of losses stemming from the collapse of the subprime mortgage market in the United States.

He left UBS around the middle of last year.

Financial services accounted for 36 percent of Temasek's S$193 billion ($150 billion) portfolio as of March 31, 2011. The bulk of Temasek's portfolio -- 77 percent -- is in Asia, with Australia/New Zealand, North America and Europe as a group accounting for only 20 percent of its portfolio, according to its annual report.

Temasek, like most other sovereign investors, has been cautious in investing in U.S. and European banks since losing billions of dollars in Bank of America/Merrill Lynch and Barclays during the 2008-2009 financial crisis.

