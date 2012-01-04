* Cryan is a former FIG banker and European M&A vet
* Cryan hire shows Temasek aiming focus toward Europe
* Appointment comes amid reshuffle among Temasek executives
(Adds detail on investments, background)
By Saeed Azhar
SINGAPORE, Jan 4 Singapore state investor
Temasek Holdings has hired former UBS CFO,
John Cryan, as its European president, a newly created role that
shows the sovereign investor is turning its focus to the
battered region.
Cryan, an M&A veteran who was also the former global head of
the financial institutions group at UBS, is the second high
profile investment banker picked by Temasek in the last two
years, hiring former Bank of America CFO Greg Curl in
2010.
Temasek's CEO Ho Ching, the wife of Singapore's prime
minister, has been beefing up the firm's management team,
bringing in a new team of investment bankers to oversee the
fund's strategy.
Cryan's appointment comes amid the reshuffle, as a number of
senior executives move to funds linked to the state investor or
have left the company.
Temasek has very little exposure to Europe, as its largest
investment there is Standard Chartered, a bank that
does the majority of its business in Asia.
"John Cryan adds depth to our bench strength, bringing with
him considerable experience and capabilities to our senior
leadership focus on markets," a Temasek spokeswoman told
Reuters.
Cryan became UBS CFO in late 2008 at the height of the
financial crisis when the Swiss bank was reeling from billions
of dollars of losses stemming from the collapse of the subprime
mortgage market in the United States.
He left UBS around the middle of last year.
Financial services accounted for 36 percent of Temasek's
S$193 billion ($150 billion) portfolio as of March 31, 2011. The
bulk of Temasek's portfolio -- 77 percent -- is in Asia, with
Australia/New Zealand, North America and Europe as a group
accounting for only 20 percent of its portfolio, according to
its annual report.
Temasek, like most other sovereign investors, has been
cautious in investing in U.S. and European banks since losing
billions of dollars in Bank of America/Merrill Lynch and
Barclays during the 2008-2009 financial crisis.
$1 = 1.2829 Singapore dollars)
