SINGAPORE, March 30 Singapore state investor
Temasek Holdings has appointed Lee Theng Kiat, the
long-time chief executive and president of its fully-owned ST
Telemedia, as its general counsel and president from April 1,
the company said.
Lee oversaw communications firm ST Telemedia's global
expansion as it took stakes in Singapore telecom firm StarHub
Ltd, Ireland's financially-troubled eircom Ltd and
Level 3 Communications.
He will become one of three presidents at Temasek, joining
former Bank of America executive Greg Curl and ex-UBS
CFO John Cryan.
Temasek has seen a flurry of departures and arrivals in its
management team since 2010.
