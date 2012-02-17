SINGAPORE Feb 17 Singapore state investor
Temasek Holdings Pte Ltd is establishing a specialised
project finance company with a consortium of banks for mostly
cross-border projects, the government said on Friday.
The new firm is expected to provide S$400 million ($315.98
million)of financing annually, in turn boosting an additional
S$2-S$3 billion of projects, Finance Minister Tharman
Shanmugaratnam said in his budget speech.
The three banks involved in this project financing venture
are DBS Group, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group
and Standard Chartered.
He said 80 percent of the firm's portfolio will comprise
cross-border projects in which Singapore companies have a
significant participation.
The firm will be operational by the second half of the year
and will enjoy government guarantees on its debt instruments,
Tharman said.
"The project financing company is well positioned to ride
the infrastructure growth in transforming economies, in line
with Temasek's investment theme of investing in opportunities in
such economies," a Temasek spokesman said.
Temasek, which owns stakes in some of Singapore's biggest
companies, manages a portfolio of $150 billion.
The Government of Singapore Investment Corp, the city-state's
biggest sovereign investor, is also in talks with the World
Bank's investment arm, International Finance Corporation, to set
up a global infrastructure fund.
($1 = 1.2659 Singapore dollars)
(Reporting by Saeed Azhar)