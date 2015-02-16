SINGAPORE Feb 16 Singapore state investor
Temasek Holdings and JTC Corp, a government agency for
infrastructure development, agreed to combine four of their real
estate and urban planning units, to capitalise better on rapid
urbanisation in emerging markets.
The merged group's value would be worth about S$5 billion
($3.7 billion) based on the underlying entities, the two firms
said.
JTC's Ascendas Pte and JURONG International Holdings Pte Ltd
(JIH) will combine with Temasek's Surbana International
Consultants Holdings and Singbridge Group. The merger is
expected to be completed within the first half of this year.
JTC and Temasek began talks over the deal in September. The
combined group will be 51 percent owned by Temasek, with the
rest by JTC.
The four subsidiaries will be divided into two operating
arms - one to invest and hold assets, and the second to provide
building and engineering services.
"Through this integrated platform, we will have better scale
and deeper expertise to handle many large-scale and complex
urban development projects," said Wong Kan Seng, chairman of the
asset investment and holding arm.
China and India are racing to build their cities, giving
opportunities for companies to provide planning and building
services for projects such as business parks and hospitals.
Currently, 54 percent of the world's population lives in
urban areas, and that number is predicted to increase to 66
percent by 2050, with much of the growth in developing
countries, according to U.N. figures.
($1 = 1.3559 Singapore dollars)
(Reporting By Aradhana Aravindan; Editing by Muralikumar
Anantharaman)