SINGAPORE Feb 9 Eight banks are close to signing a S$5 billion ($4 billion) property development loan for two Singapore projects that will be developed by a joint venture between Temasek Holdings Pte Ltd and Malaysia's Khazanah Nasional Bhd, Thomson Reuters' basis point reported on Thursday.

DBS Group, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp, United Overseas Bank and Maybank are committing S$850 million each. ANZ, Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ and Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp are each joining with S$500 million, basis point said, quoting sources.

CIMB is participating with S$100 million. ($1 = 1.2460 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Kevin Lim)