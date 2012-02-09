BRIEF-Credit China Fintech says Singapore Life receives MAS approval
* Singapore Life has been approved as a fully licensed direct life insurer by Monetary Authority of Singapore Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SINGAPORE Feb 9 Eight banks are close to signing a S$5 billion ($4 billion) property development loan for two Singapore projects that will be developed by a joint venture between Temasek Holdings Pte Ltd and Malaysia's Khazanah Nasional Bhd, Thomson Reuters' basis point reported on Thursday.
DBS Group, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp, United Overseas Bank and Maybank are committing S$850 million each. ANZ, Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ and Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp are each joining with S$500 million, basis point said, quoting sources.
CIMB is participating with S$100 million. ($1 = 1.2460 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Kevin Lim)
* Xiao xiao will resign as chairman Source text (http://bit.ly/2sSSquB) Further company coverage: