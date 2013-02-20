SINGAPORE Feb 20 Singapore state investor
Temasek Holdings Pte Ltd has hired the deputy chief
executive of Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd as
a senior managing director to look at investment opportunities
in the liquefied natural gas sector.
Seah Moon Ming, an electronics engineer by training who
oversaw four business units at ST Engineering, will be part of a
new "enterprise development group" formed under Dilhan Pillay
Sandrasegara, sources with direct knowledge of the matter told
Reuters.
Sandrasegara, who is also head of Singapore and co-head of
portfolio management at Temasek, is building a team that will
look at new areas of growth outside of traditional investments
in companies that come under the purview of its investment team,
they said. The enterprise unit was formed earlier this month.
"We can confirm that Seah Moon Ming will join Temasek as
senior managing director, special projects, on March 1, 2013,"
Temasek said in a statement to Reuters.
"Moon Ming will be leading an initiative to establish a new
business entity focusing on opportunities in the LNG sector
which is expected to grow in Asia."
Temasek, which manages about S$198 billion ($160 billion),
has been boosting investments in the energy sector, which
accounted for 6 percent of its portfolio in its last financial
year that ended in March, up from 3 percent a year earlier.
Financial services still account for 31 percent of Temasek's
portfolio, including sizeable stakes in DBS Group Holdings
and Standard Chartered.
The latest move to look for opportunities in the LNG sector
comes a few months after China Investment Corp and the
Government of Singapore Investment Corp pumped around
$500 million each into U.S.-based Cheniere Energy Partners LP
.
Temasek has seen a number of new hires in the past two
years, mainly investment bankers such as former UBS
Chief Financial Officer John Cryan.
($1 = 1.2382 Singapore dollars)
(Reporting by Saeed Azhar; Editing by John O'Callaghan)