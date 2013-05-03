SINGAPORE May 3 Singapore state investor
Temasek Holdings Pte Ltd is in talks to buy a stake
worth around $500 million in London-based financial data
provider Markit Group, a source familiar with the deal said.
If talks are a successful, a deal could happen over the next
"few months", the source told Reuters. He declined to be
identified because the talks are not public.
Temasek has in the past made money by investing in companies
before they are listed and this investment follows the same
pattern, the source said, hinting that Markit Group may
eventually sell shares to the public.
Temasek will likely buy the stake from financial
institutions that already own part of Markit Group, the source
said.
There has been speculation in the British press that Markit
may decide to list on the stock market. However the Financial
Times quoted officials there as saying they have not made any
decision to pursue a public listing.
Markit Group began life in 2001, working out of a barn in
St. Alban's, a commuter town 20 miles north of London. Founded
by Canadian Lance Uggla, the group provides financial data and
trade processing services, primarily for the credit market.
Temasek, which manages a portfolio of $160 billion, has
heavily invested in financial services, which account for 31
percent of its assets.
"An investment in Markit would be an indirect exposure to
the financial services industry, which is core for Temasek,"
said Song Seng Wun, an economist at CIMB.
A Temasek spokesman said in a statement it does not comment
on market speculation. The news was first reported by Sky News.
A spokeswoman for Markit declined to comment.
Private equity firm General Atlantic (GA) took a minority
stake in the company in January 2010. GA reportedly bought a 7.5
percent stake for $250 million, valuing the company at $3.3
billion. The rest of the company is owned by its employees,
private investors and various financial institutions.
Uggla formed the company with a group of colleagues who had
worked together in credit trading at Canada's TD Securities.
According to its website it now employs more than 2,800 people
and is headquartered in London.