SINGAPORE Dec 29 Singapore state investor
Temasek is looking to sell its 88.6 percent stake in
Pakistan's NIB Bank after heavy losses, the Business
Times reported on Thursday quoting a source.
The paper also said NIB had suffered a cumulative net loss
of about 17 billion Pakistan rupees ($189 million) since Temasek
first invested in the bank in early 2005.
Business Times quoted a Temasek spokesman as saying the firm
did not comment on market speculation. The Singapore state
investor could not immediately be contacted by Reuters for
comment.
Reuters reported last month that Khawaja Iqbal Hassan, who
was instrumental in bringing Temasek as an investor, had stepped
down as CEO of NIB and that Singapore was looking at a paper
loss of about $400 million of its $540 million investment.
($1 = 1.2980 Singapore dollars)
(Reporting by Kevin Lim; Editing by Ed Lane)