SINGAPORE, July 4 Singapore state investor
Temasek Holdings Pte Ltd said it does not expect last
month's liquidity crunch in Chinese banks to have an impact on
its banking investments in the world's second-largest economy.
"There is sufficient liquidity in the system, so we are not
concerned abut a liquidity crunch over a prolonged period," Chia
Song Hwee, head of Temasek's investment group and co-head of
China, told a news conference on Thursday.
"The banks that we have invested in, they are actually very
well capitalised."
Temasek counts China Construction Bank
as its second-largest investment with an 8 percent stake in its
portfolio. It has also invested about $2.4 billion in Industrial
and Commercial Bank of China since 2012
alone.
Chinese banks suffered an unprecedented cash crunch last
month after the Chinese central bank allowed rates to shoot to
record highs to punish banks for making risky loans and to force
them to curtail dodgy lending.