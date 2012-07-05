* Temasek's portfolio at record S$198 bln vs S$193 bln yr
ago
* Energy and resources accounted for 6 pct vs 3 pct yr ago
* Says contagion risk from Europe significant
* China hard-landing unlikely, comfortable on banks
(Repeats without any changes in text)
By Saeed Azhar
SINGAPORE, July 5 Singapore state investor
Temasek Holdings, whose portfolio swelled to a record
in the last fiscal year, is looking to acquire assets in Europe
and plough more money into energy and commodities after doubling
its exposure to the sector.
Sovereign wealth funds such as China Investment Corp
are struggling to deliver decent shareholder returns at
a time when the European debt crisis and an anaemic U.S. economy
are depressing capital markets from Brazil to Hong Kong. But
beaten-down valuations have presented opportunities to investors
such as Mexican tycoon Carlos Slim, who recently added European
companies to his telecommunications empire.
Temasek's portfolio grew around 2.6 percent in the year
ended March to S$198 billion ($156.37 billion), the company,
whose assets are mainly in Asia, said in its latest report
released on Thursday.
But net profit fell because of a tougher business
environment for firms such as Singapore Airlines and
Neptune Orient Lines, in which Temasek holds stakes.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
declined 10.4 percent in the year ended March.
Temasek, headed by Ho Ching, the wife of Singapore's prime
minister, said in the report that resources and energy accounted
for 6 percent of its portfolio as of the end of March, up from 3
percent a year earlier.
In the 12 months ended March, Temasek invested S$2 billion
in U.S. shale company FTS International and S$1.3 billion in
fertiliser firm Mosaic Co. The firm also bought
convertible shares of Chesapeake Energy, whose stock
tumbled more than 30 percent in the last financial year.
"We will continue to look for opportunities in energy and
resources," Chia Song Hwee, Temasek's head of strategy, told a
media briefing.
Chia said there was significant contagion risk from Europe
as the euro zone debt crisis heads towards its fourth year. But
he said this would create opportunities to invest in companies
that have exposure to Asia.
The sovereign investor said 72 percent of its portfolio was
in Asia as of end-March, compared with 77 percent a year ago.
Temasek's exposure to Europe and North America increased to 11
percent from 8 percent.
The Singapore fund held a net cash position at the end of
March and had the financial flexibility to do deals, Chief
Investment Officer Tan Chong Lee said at the briefing without
elaborating.
Temasek's so-called Wealth Added, which it uses to determine
the bonus pool, fell S$12.6 billion below its internal target.
That was the fourth time it has dropped in the last five
financial years, which will affect staff compensation.
The state investor has struggled to exceed the target since
2008 when it was burned by its exposure to European and U.S.
banks because of the turmoil in global markets.
SHAREHOLDER RETURNS
Group net profit fell to S$10.7 billion from S$12.7 billion
a year earlier, Temasek said.
Total shareholder returns dropped to 1.5 percent from 4.6
percent a year earlier. By comparison, Norway's $600 billion
sovereign wealth fund said returns stood at 2.28 percent in
international currency terms for the 12 months to March 31.
"They look reasonable, especially in the context of equity
markets in recent years. The ability to do private equity-type
investments could help boost future returns," said Mark
Matthews, Asia head of research for Julius Baer.
"Having Singapore 'crown jewels' like the rig builders and
getting stable yield from SingTel helps," he said.
In the current fiscal year, the sovereign investor has
started to adjust its portfolio. Temasek paid $2.3 billion in
April for a share of Industrial and Commercial Bank of China
, the country's biggest bank. In May, it pared down
stakes in China Construction Bank and Bank of China
.
Temasek views investment in Chinese banks as long-term
proxies to the broader growing Chinese economy and its expanding
middle class population, according to the report.
The fund is also planning to swap a 67 percent stake in Bank
Danamon for an enlarged share of Singapore's biggest lender DBS
Group, a deal awaiting regulatory approval in
Indonesia.
Temasek, surpassed in size locally only by the Government of
Singapore Investment Corp, earlier this year hired former UBS
Chief Financial Officer John Cryan to oversee its
strategy for Europe, where the state investor has limited
exposure.
Cryan was the most high-profile hire by the firm, raising
speculation that Temasek is eyeing distressed assets in the euro
zone.
"Europe is in a crisis and the best time to buy things are
when there is a crisis," Julius Baer's Matthews said. "If you
look at many of these European markets, they have really
collapsed. I would definitely be shopping around for assets in
Greece and Spain."
($1 = 1.2663 Singapore dollars)
(Additional reporting by John O'Callaghan, Kevin Lim and
Charmian Kok; Editing by Ryan Woo)