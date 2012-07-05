SINGAPORE, July 5 Singapore state investor
Temasek Holdings said on Thursday that the size of its
portfolio grew slightly in the last financial year but net
profit fell because of a tougher business environment.
It also said the outlook was uncertain.
"China growth is slowing but a hard landing is unlikely...
(but) we see contagion risk from Europe," head of investment
Chia Song Hwee said at a media briefing.
The Singapore fund had a net cash position at the end of
March 2012 and was looking for opportunities in various areas
such as energy and commodities.
Temasek, which invests mainly in Asia, said its portfolio
stood at S$198 billion ($156.37 billion) at the end of March
2012, up from S$193 billion a year ago.
Group net profit, however, fell to S$10.7 billion from
S$12.7 billion a year earlier partly due to a weaker performance
by some of the firms in its portfolio.
The sovereign investor said 72 percent of its portfolio was
in Asia as of end-March, compared with 77 percent at the end of
the previous financial year.
During the financial year 2011/12, Temasek's exposure to
Europe and North America increased to 11 percent from 8 percent
previously.
($1 = 1.2663 Singapore dollars)
(Reporting by Saeed Azhar and John O'Callaghan; Editing by Ryan
Woo)