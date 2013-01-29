SINGAPORE Jan 29 Francis Rozario, who
spearheaded Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings Pte Ltd's
investment in Asian banks, has set up his own advisory firm to
serve financial institutions.
Rozario told Reuters he had co-founded Singapore-based Asia
Capital and Advisors Pte Ltd with Leslie Menkes, who headed
Morgan Stanley's onshore private banking business in Asia.
A former Citigroup executive, Rozario left Temasek's
Fullerton Financial Holdings unit in the middle of 2011 after
working at the state investor for about eight years.
Fullerton's successes included its early investments in
China Construction Bank and Bank of China
, whose share prices have soared since their Hong
Kong flotations. But it also suffered major setbacks, such as
its investment in Pakistan's NIB Bank which soured.
Rozario was among a number of senior executives who left
Temasek over the last two years, paving the way for other high
profile hires by Temasek such as former UBS finance
chief John Cryan.
