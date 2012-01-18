(Adds details after fifth paragraph)

SINGAPORE/BANGKOK, Jan 18 A unit of Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings is selling 200 million shares or a stake of 6.2 percent in Thailand's Shin Corp Pcl in a deal that could raise as much $261 million, IFR reported on Wednesday.

The indicated price range is 40.10-41.60 Thai baht, a discount of as much as 7.8 percent to the Thai company's closing share price, IFR said.

Credit Suisse is the sole bookrunner and Siam Commercial Bank is the co-manager, IFR said.

Temasek's unit, Cedar Holdings, has a 44.2 percent stake in Shin Corp, whose float will increase to 20.4 percent after the deal is completed, IFR said.

A Temasek spokesman in Singapore declined to comment and the banks were not reachable. Shin Corp was unavailable for comment.

The latest sale would be the second after Cedar, 49 percent owned by Temasek, sold nearly 8 percent in Shin shares in August 2011.

Shin Corp has been under pressure to boost its free float, which dropped to under 4 percent, below the 15 percent threshold required by the Stock Exchange of Thailand, following Temasek's $3.8 billion takeover of Shin in 2006.

Temasek has signalled in the past that it would reduce its stake in the telecoms firm.

In December, Shin Executive Chairman Somprasong Boonyachai said Cedar was likely to sell more of its shares to help boost the number of tradable shares in the Thai firm.

On Tuesday, Shin shares closed up 0.6 percent at 43.50 baht in a broader market down 0.5 percent. (Reporting by Daniel Stanton and Fiona Lau; Writing by Saeed Azhar and Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Anshuman Daga)