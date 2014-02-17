SINGAPORE/HONG KONG Feb 18 Singapore state
investor Temasek Holdings Pvt Ltd is seeking to sell its $3.1
billion stake in Thai telecom company Shin Corp,
according to people familiar with the matter, and has approached
its SingTel unit as a possible buyer.
Temasek, which owns 41.6 percent of Shin Corp
through a subsidiary, held talks with Singapore
Telecommunications Co, as SingTel is formally known, late last
year, but those discussions have since stalled, said the people,
who declined to be identified as the information is not public.
Temasek owns a majority stake in SingTel.
The ongoing political unrest in Thailand was among the
reasons the discussions were put on hold, the people said.
A spokesman for Temasek Holdings declined to comment on the
talks, but added in an email, "we are a long term investor in
Asia including in ASEAN."
A Shin Corp official in Bangkok declined to comment. A
SingTel spokeswoman also declined comment.
(Reporting by Saeed Azhar and Denny Thomas; Additional
reporting by Khettiya Jittapong in Bangkok and Rujun Shen in
Singapore; Editing by Michael Flaherty and John Mair)