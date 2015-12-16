(For more Reuters DEALTALKs, double click on )
By Saeed Azhar
SINGAPORE, Dec 17 Temasek is willing to give
Standard Chartered time to work on its turnaround
before deciding on the fate of its underperforming $4 billion
stake in the UK bank as part of a portfolio reshuffle, people
familiar with the matter said.
Pressured by weak returns from low interest rates and a
commodities rout, the Singapore state investor is taking a hard
look at its $190 billion portfolio and may exit unprofitable
assets, these people told Reuters.
This approach was evident last week when Temasek
sold at below book value a controlling stake in shipping firm
Neptune Orient Lines (NOL), its biggest disposal since
2009.
Standard Chartered (StanChart), in which Temasek is the
biggest shareholder with an 18 percent stake, has launched a
painful restructuring under new CEO Bill Winters after being hit
by bad loans in emerging markets and suffering a 70 percent
tumble in its shares over the past two-and-a-half years.
"Temasek is giving them time. They've had a lot of
engagement with the board, and Bill has sort of managed
expectations in terms of turning this ship around," said one of
the people familiar with Temasek's thinking.
Temasek declined to comment.
It was not clear how long Temasek will wait to see the
results of the restructuring.
By subscribing this month to its allotted portion of
Standard Chartered's $5 billion share sale, the Singapore
investor has buttressed that position for now. But Temasek may
become increasingly uncomfortable with the investment if shares
in the bank do not recover.
Its paper loss on the Standard Chartered investment was $1.2
billion, excluding dividends, just on the 12 percent stake it
bought in 2006, according to calculations by Reuters. Temasek
raised its stake to 18 percent in December 2007. Since then
Standard Chartered's shares have lost about two-thirds of their
value.
"Clearly, Temasek wants to pro-actively manage its
underperforming portfolio and get rid of stocks that are causing
pain," said one Hong Kong-based banker who works closely with
Temasek, which is headed by Ho Ching, wife of the current prime
minister of Singapore.
"That means even the Standard Chartered stake could be on
the block if a right solution comes around."
UNLOVED ASSETS
The size of Temasek's portfolio has doubled since it lost
$40 billion during the global financial crisis of 2008/2009 due
to losses on Western banks such as Bank of America.
But returns lagged Temasek's own internal metric of making
gains above the cost of capital in five out of the last eight
financial years, its annual reports show.
A concentration of investments in a few large-cap stocks
mostly in Singapore and China limits its ability to outperform.
Ten companies, including Singapore Telecommunications,
Singapore's biggest lender DBS Group and China
Construction Bank, account for half of its assets.
To boost returns, Temasek could sell some underperforming
assets, such as Jakarta's No. 6 lender Bank Danamon
and the rail business of Singapore train and taxi operator SMRT
, a senior Southeast Asian banker said.
Danamon, which is 68 percent owned by Temasek, is trading
below its book value and its return on equity is the
second-weakest among Indonesia's top 10 lenders over the last
financial year, according Thomson Reuters data.
SMRT is under pressure after suffering a series of
operational breakdowns.
Bertrand Jabouley, credit analyst at Standard & Poor's, said
that even though the timing of the NOL disposal seemed
suboptimal given the ongoing crisis in the sector, Temasek may
want to use the proceeds for more profitable investments.
"They may have much more profitable investment opportunities
in their pipeline to put the disposal proceeds to work," he
said.
($1 = 1.4068 Singapore dollars)
